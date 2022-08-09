Ascension Parish workers attend pipeline awareness course

Staff Report

More than 50 Ascension Parish Department of Public Works employees attended an annual pipeline safety awareness course.

According to Ascension Parish government, the course helps workers better prepare themselves for handling of potential spills, leaks, or damages to pipelines.

The course addressed regulatory pipeline safety and prevention standards. The training also conducted tabletop and emergency response exercises with local DPW employees, to prepare them to be aware of issues with local pipelines.

DPW workers went through the proper procedures on calling the One-Call center network (811), the federally-mandated “Call Before You Dig” phone number.

The course also went through the proper description of pipeline markers, placed along the pipeline right-of-way, the dedicated clearing of land that provides a safety buffer above and around a pipeline. They are commonly found at road and railway crossings, fence lines and street intersections. These pipeline markers identify the type of product carried in the line, the company name and the operator’s emergency phone number.