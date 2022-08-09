Ascension Chamber of Commerce sets Business Expo and Summit after two-year hiatus

Staff Report

The Ascension Chamber of Commerce announced the return of the Business Expo and Summit presented by the Cardiovascular Institute of the South at the Lamar Dixon REV Center from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 25.

After a two-year hiatus, the Business Expo is back, creating an opportunity to showcase the best of business throughout the Ascension community, make valuable connections with hundreds of business professionals and build leads with an engaged audience.

"This year's event is on track to be the Ascension Chamber's largest Expo ever," said Chamber President and CEO Anthony Ramirez. "We are thrilled to present an engaging lineup of speakers throughout the day, kicking off with Brandon Landry, Founder and CEO of Walk-On's, for our Keynote Luncheon. We are sure this year's enhanced program will elevate the experience of our attendees, vendors, and sponsors."

Keynote Luncheon: The Expo will kick off with a luncheon and Keynote Address from Brandon Landry, Founder and CEO of Walk-On's.

Ascension Public Schools Partners In Education Power Hour: An exclusive opportunity for vendors and sponsors to connect and create partnerships with local schools through a speed networking session with principals and leadership from Ascension Public Schools.

Breakout Sessions, sponsored by Community Steel Company: Expert-led discussions and insights on trending business community topics with Dana Charles Hart, Director of the Flores MBA Program at LSU, Quintin D. Taylor, Interim Chancellor at River Parishes Community College, and more.

Passport to Prizes, sponsored by Williamson Eye Center: Attendees are encouraged to visit each of our expo vendors to receive a stamp on their prize passports. Completed passports will earn a punch on our giant prize wall as well as an entry into our grand prize drawing!

Taste of Ascension Happy Hour, sponsored by Express Employment Professionals: Relaxed networking opportunity featuring food from our favorite Ascension flavors, with a cash bar and more prizes.

The Ascension Chamber thanks the following sponsors in addition to those listed above: EFCU Financial, Sharprism Branding & Marketing, Louisiana Federal Credit Union, Adam McCarty State Farm, BXS Insurance, Cypress Roofing, Hancock Whitney, In-Telecom, and ProSource Wholesale.