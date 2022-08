Staff Report

Construction has begun on KC Road at the bridge between LA 74 and Babin Road. A lane closure will be required today. Starting Tuesday, a road closure will be necessary. No traffic will be able to pass over the bridge.

The road will be closed for the next three weeks. This is needed to repair the KC Road Bridge over Bayou Narcisse. The detour route will include Babin Road, JD Broussard Road, and LA 74.