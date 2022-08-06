Baton Rouge Police arrest Gonzales man allegedly involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

Staff Report

Baton Rouge Police reported the arrest of a Gonzales man who allegedly was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Aug. 1.

Danny Ricks, 39, of Gonzales was arrested six days later with the help of an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip, according to police.

Dedra Marshall, 54, of Baton Rouge died from her injuries in the crash on North Street around 10:15 a.m. She had been taken to an area hospital.

Police reported the 2012 Chevrolet truck that collided with Marshall's 2006 Ford Explorer had been reported stolen in Gonzales.

In a previous news release, police noted the suspect fled the scene on foot without stopping to assist the occupants in the Ford.