DOTD: Sunshine Bridge inspection set for Aug. 17-25, partial closures may be necessary

Staff Report

The Sunshine Bridge Hwy. 70 westbound and eastbound lanes will be inspected, weather permitting, from Aug. 17 at 8 a.m. to Aug. 25 at 3 p.m.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the right lanes could be affected by partial closures.

The closure excludes Aug. 19-21.

It will allow vehicles 12-feet wide or smaller to pass through the construction zone.

The road is open for regular traffic, but oversize vehicles must detour using Hwy. 3127 east to Hwy. 3213 north to Hwy. 3125 east.

"DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment," the release stated.