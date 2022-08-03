Ranked second in the state: Ascension Parish to host Louisiana Department of Education press conference

Staff Report

The Louisiana Department of Education selected Ascension Parish as the site to host a press conference announcing state testing results.

"This is because, once again, Ascension Parish is a leader in the state!" Superintendent David Alexander said in a statement.

Combined across all grades and all subjects, 49 percent of parish students achieved Mastery or Advanced, ranking it as second in the state. Students with Disabilities had the highest percentage of achievement in the state, African American students were the third highest, and Economically Disadvantaged students were the fifth highest.

"Thanks to all of our teachers and staff for their dedication and effort to support student learning," Alexander stated.

"We are also so fortunate to have incredible parents, guardians, and a community who support their local public schools. Finally, our students deserve high-fives, fist-bumps, hugs, and applause. They put in the work and achieved results!"