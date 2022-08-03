Louisiana State Fire Marshal investigating Donaldsonville fatal house fire

Staff Report

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office, in collaboration with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, has been continuing its investigation into the circumstances surrounding a house fire in Donaldsonville that claimed the life of a female resident.

According to a news release, the Donaldsonville Fire Department responded to a report of a house fire located in the 700 block of Catalpa Street around 2:15 p.m. July 27.

Firefighters located the body of a female victim in the living room of the home.

Official identification and cause of death are pending with the Ascension Parish Coroner’s Office, however, the victim is believed to be the 65-year-old, disabled homeowner.

After an assessment of the scene and collecting witness statements, SFM deputies confirmed the fire began in a back room of the home. The victim was located in the home’s living room where deputies learned she was bedridden.

At this time, the investigation into the exact cause of the fire remains ongoing.

The SFM welcomes any information the public believes could be helpful to investigators in this case. Tips can be submitted anonymously to 1-844-954-1221 or online at lasfm.org.