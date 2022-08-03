Detectives trying to identify woman in case of multiple televisions stolen from Walmart

Staff Report

Ascension Parish detectives are trying to identify a woman in surveillance images in connection with the theft of multiple televisions from a Walmart store.

According to a department social media post, she left the scene in a white Infiniti SUV.

Anyone with information that may help detectives with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.