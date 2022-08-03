Ascension Parish government: Manchac Acres Road bridge closed

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government announced a bridge closure along Manchac Acres Road where it crosses Muddy Creek in Prairieville.

Three concrete pours are needed to finish the construction, according to a parish social media post. This will complete the construction of the box culverts, headwalls, and wing walls, replacing the bridge.

Once this is done, the work area can be backfilled, and other drain pipe construction can be completed. The contractor will backfill the road with limestone and then open the road to traffic.

The concrete pours require several consecutive days of dry weather, the post stated.