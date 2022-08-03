Ascension Parish detectives investigating multiple vehicle burglaries at Prairieville apartments

Staff Report

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of a male connected to multiple vehicle burglaries at the Manchac Lake Apartments in Prairieville.

Anyone with information that may help detectives with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.