23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for July 25-29

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of July 25-29.

Ascension Parish:

Trevon Blunt, 46160 Clouatre Rd. Gonzales, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 2 ½ years of the said sentence are to be served, and the remaining 2 ½ years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 2 ½ years supervised probation.

Montral Domino, 2625 75th St. Baton Rouge, LA, age 39, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Justin Sharp, 38149 Smith Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and Accessory After the Fact to Assault by Drive by Shooting. The defendant was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Danny Villenurve, 12356 George Lambert Rd. St. Amant, LA, age 48, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

Assumption Parish:

Chad Joseph, 155 Hwy 1003 Belle Rose, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Ashley Boudreaux, 800 Winder Rd. Thibodaux, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

Sonia Todd, 120 Shannon St. Patterson, LA, age 44, pled guilty to Creation or Operation of a Clandestine Laboratory for Unlawful Manufacturing of a Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Anthony Artea, 402 Mobile Estates Dr. Gray, LA, age 42, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Duncan Wiggins, 123 Louis Ln. Napoleonville, LA, age 36, pled guilty to Public Intimidation (2 counts) and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Dylan Hebert, 36885 Hwy 75 Plaquemine, LA, age 22, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Obstruction of Justice, Possession of a Legend Drug without Prescription or Order and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Dylan Rivere, 139 Paul St. Pierre Part, LA, age 35, pled guilty to Resisting a Police Officer with Force or Violence (2 counts) and was sentenced to 15 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Rico Lang, 118 Howard Ln. Napoleonville, LA, age 37, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 2 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Whitney Bielkiewicz, 22870 Medine Rd. White Castle, LA, age 32, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Chaninthorn Cuney, 700 Henning Dr. Sulphur, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Simple Criminal Damage to Property Over $1,000 and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

St. James Parish:

Nolan Zenon, 2176 Zenon St. Vacherie, LA, age 38, pled guilty to 2nd Degree Battery and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.