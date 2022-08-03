23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for July 18-22

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of July 18-22.

Ascension Parish:

Charleston Hammond, 7180 Hwy 75 Geismar, LA, age 26, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that the defendant is to serve 4 years of the said sentence, and the remaining 3 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Dupaty, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

Annette Rutherford, 41120 Merritt Evans Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Possession or Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Institution, Obstruction of Justice and Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

Mickey Barker, 8544 S St. Landry Ave Gonzales, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Simple Burglary (2 counts) and was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Kamron Kelly, 12411 Rouyea Lane Gonzales, LA, age 40, pled guilty to Identity Theft, Forgery, Access Device Fraud, and Misdemeanor Theft. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Tevin Jackson, 411 Arlington Ave Houma, LA, age 29, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Craig Stewart and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.

Assumption Parish:

Felicia Brister, 1835 Calf Run Ct. Schriever, LA, age 52, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Robert Porter Jr., Oakland, CA, age 41, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Ronald Lemon, 211 Pierre St. Plattenville, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Simple Criminal Damage to Property Over $1,000 and Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

Shaquille Starks, Livingston, TX, age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin.

St. James Parish:

Christopher Williams, 1286 Green Oak Dr. Baton Rouge, LA, age 49, pled guilty to Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property and Simple Assault (2 counts). The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.