St. Amant, 5th Ward volunteer firefighters receive awards

Staff Report

Volunteers from the St. Amant and 5th Ward volunteer fire departments received awards for their dedication to both the St. Amant and Darrow communities.

Ryan Moran received his 10-year award in the St. Amant department. Eric Hughes received the St. Amant training award. Christian Fetters received a life saving award for an event that took place in Clinton. Junior firefighter Cameron Everett received the 2022 Knights of Columbus award for the 5th Ward.