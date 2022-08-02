Baton Rouge Police: Truck reported stolen in Gonzales involved in hit-and-run fatal crash

Staff Report

Baton Rouge Police investigators are seeking information regarding a hit-and-run fatality involving a vehicle reported stolen through the Gonzales Police Department.

According to a news release, the fatality occurred Aug. 1 around 10 a.m. in the 4600 block of North Street in Baton Rouge.

Investigators believe the man in surveillance images was operating a 2012 Chevrolet truck. The driver reportedly fled the scene on foot without stopping to assist the occupants of the Ford vehicle involved in the collision.

The passenger in the Ford, 54-year-old Dedra Marshall, was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of this individual is urged to contact Traffic Homicide Investigators at 225-389-7819, or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.