Ascension Parish deputy to sing national anthem at New Orleans Saints game against Cincinnati Bengals

Staff Report

Ascension Parish First Lt. Mike Brooks announced he will sing the national anthem before an upcoming New Orleans Saints home game.

In a Facebook post, he shared he will perform when the Saints host the Cincinnati Bengals Oct. 16 in the Superdome.

Brooks said he originally auditioned to sing the national anthem for the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

The week 6 NFL matchup will feature last season's AFC champions, who fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl earlier this year. Kickoff is set for noon.

The Bengals are led by a pair of former LSU stars, quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

Brooks has been known locally for his strong singing voice, often leading songs at area events. He sang the national anthem at the state capital in Baton Rouge for National Police Week.