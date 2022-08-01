Gonzales man dies in Ascension Parish crash; Sorrento man suspected of disregarding traffic light after alleged hit-and-run nearby

Staff Report

Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop A reported a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 429 at Roddy Road that claimed the life of a Gonzales man.

According to a news release, 50-year-old Chad Jones died in the Ascension Parish crash shortly after 5:30 a.m. Aug. 1.

Troopers reported the initial investigation revealed that Jones was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro south on Roddy Road when it entered the intersection of Hwy. 429 with a green traffic signal.

At the same time, 25-year-old Jacquel Wade of Sorrento was driving a 2003 Toyota Camry west on Hwy. 429. For reasons still under investigation, Wade reportedly disregarded a traffic light and struck the side of the Camaro.

Troopers Further investigation found that Wade was also the suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that occurred nearby.

Jones, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Wade sustained moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Impairment is not suspected for either driver. However, a toxicology sample was obtained from both drivers and will be submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation and any pending criminal or traffic violations shall be submitted to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office.