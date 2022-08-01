Ascension Parish's COVID cases fall 42.8%; Louisiana cases plummet 22.5%

Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK

Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 14,123 new cases. That's down 22.5% from the previous week's tally of 18,230 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked 13th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 7.4% from the week before, with 906,593 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 1.56% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 28 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Johns Hopkins University has been getting data on an erratic schedule from Louisiana, skewing week-to-week comparisons.

Ascension Parish reported 265 cases and two deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 463 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 38,184 cases and 297 deaths.

â€‹ Across Louisiana, cases fell in 49 parishes, with the best declines in Orleans Parish, with 813 cases from 1,268 a week earlier; in East Baton Rouge Parish, with 944 cases from 1,396; and in Calcasieu Parish, with 483 cases from 870. â€‹

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Union Parish with 783 cases per 100,000 per week; Richland Parish with 750; and Caldwell Parish with 696. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Jefferson Parish, with 1,164 cases; Caddo Parish, with 1,063 cases; and East Baton Rouge Parish, with 944. Weekly case counts rose in 14 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Union, Caldwell and Richland parishes.

In Louisiana, â€‹ 55 â€‹ people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 42 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,377,666 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,571 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 91,316,648 people have tested positive and 1,029,926 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, July 31. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

Last week: 1,059

The week before that: 1,166

Four weeks ago: 855

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

Last week: 75,143

The week before that: 73,476

Four weeks ago: 63,312

Hospitals in 24 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 21 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 30 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.