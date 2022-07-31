Michael Hilton, Jordyn Vicknair honored at teachers gala in New Orleans

Staff Report

Ascension Parish's Jordyn Vicknair and Michael Hilton III were among the education professionals honored at the Dream Teachers Gala in New Orleans.

The Louisiana Department of Education recognized the teacher and principal of the year finalists on July 30.

Hilton was named the 2023 Louisiana Middle School Principal of the Year, while Vicknair was the new teacher of the year.

A native of Montz, Vicknair is currently in her first year of teaching geometry at East Ascension High School. Passionate about her subject matter, she graduated from Louisiana State University in May 2021 with a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics along with her secondary teaching certification earned through LSU’s GeauxTeach program. In this program, she was able to earn a degree in mathematics while taking education courses and completing field experience at the elementary, middle, and high school levels.

An 18-year educator, Hilton started his career in Baton Rouge where he served as a teacher, coach, teacher for instructional support, and administrative dean of students. In Ascension Parish, he served as a graduation coach, mentor teacher, and assistant principal at Donaldsonville High School before being named Principal of Lowery Middle School in 2020.

Among his many responsibilities at DHS, Hilton oversaw intervention support, led professional development, and supported the development of an annual school improvement plan. As Principal of Lowery Middle School, his priority focus has been recruiting, retaining, and developing teachers so that they can grow student learning.