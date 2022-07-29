RIBBON CUTTING ROUNDUP: Ascension Parish celebrates new Prairieville roundabout, among other projects

Staff Report

Ascension Parish enjoyed a week of progress as ribbon-cutting ceremonies were celebrated.

Here are a few highlights:

Officials gathered to celebrate the new Panther Roundabout in Prairieville.

Ascension Parish government shared photos of dignitaries opening the new roundabout near the planned Prairieville High School campus.

"We like starting projects in Ascension Parish but we like even more finishing them. There are many more to come," Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said in a statement.

The new REV Center, formerly known as the 4H Building/EATEL Building, was celebrated at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales.

River Parishes Community College also cut the ribbon on a new fully operational glycol processing unit that will be used to train process operators, instrumentation technicians, and other industrial workers.

In a Parish of Ascension post, the parish president thanked BASF and ISC Constructors LLC for their leadership on the project.