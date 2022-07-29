Ascension Parish Schools' Kimneye Cox awarded Emerging Leaders Scholarship

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Schools' Director of Business Services Kimneye Cox has been awarded an Emerging Leaders Scholarship by the Association of School Business Officials International.

The scholarship program, which is sponsored by Security Benefit, awards school business managers who have five years or less experience with $2,000 to attend ASBO International’s Annual Conference & Expo. The 2022 conference will be held in October in Portland.

“ASBO International is committed to supporting promising new school business professionals as they develop into our leaders of tomorrow,” says ASBO International Executive Director David Lewis. “The Emerging Leaders Scholarship provides an opportunity for these relatively new school business officials to benefit early on from targeted professional development and a network of mentors who can guide them now and well into the future.”

“We are proud to support the 2022 Emerging Leaders Scholarship,” says Don Wiley, Vice President and National Director of Affinity Market Relationships for Security Benefit. “As a company that has focused on supporting education leadership for more than 60 years, we recognize the importance of ensuring our school business leaders have the support and training they need to lead our schools well Raytown, MO

Founded in 1910, the ASBO is a nonprofit organization that, through its members and affiliates, represents about 30,000 school business professionals worldwide.

Security Benefit Corporation, through its subsidiary Security Benefit Life Insurance Company (SBL), a Kansas-based insurance company that has been in business for 130 years, is a leader in the U.S. retirement market.

The 2022 Emerging Leaders Scholarship recipients are: