Glenda Mora appointed assistant principal at Bluff Middle School

Staff Report

Ascension Public Schools announced the appointment of Glenda Mora as the new assistant principal of Bluff Middle School.

“We are always excited and grateful when individuals desire to take on new responsibilities in leadership. We talk about leadership being a disposition, not a position, and it is important that we have individuals that have the courage to pursue leadership positions. We look forward to Ms. Mora’s continued successful impact on our students,” said Superintendent David Alexander.

A graduate of East Ascension High School, Mora is a product of Ascension Public Schools and has been an educator in Ascension Parish schools for 12 years.

She began her educational career at Galvez Middle School and Dutchtown Middle School teaching math and Algebra I. In 2015, Mora was named Dutchtown Middle School's Teacher of the Year. While getting a master's degree, she served as an instructional coach for Dutchtown Primary. In the fall of 2020, she moved to Bluff Middle as the new school's first instructional coach.

“I am honored and grateful to serve as Bluff Middle School's new assistant principal. I will continue to foster a culture and environment where our students can achieve their highest potential,” said Mora. “I am so excited to get started and look forward to an amazing year.”

Mora graduated from Louisiana State University with a dual bachelor's degree in psychology and sociology. In 2019, she earned a master's degree in educational leadership from Southeastern Louisiana University.

She is married to Blake Mora and they have two daughters, Gabrielle and Mackenzie.