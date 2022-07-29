Ascension Parish deputies arrest suspect accused of shooting at truck occupied by three

Staff Report

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a 31-year-old man accused of firing multiple gunshots at a truck with three occupants following an altercation at a bar.

According to a news release, deputies sought Micca Dotson after responding to a shooting July 28 at the Corner Bar located at the intersection of Bayou Narcisse and Roddy Road.

Deputies reported no injuries. Dotson reportedly fled the scene prior to the deputies' arrival.

Dotson was charged later with three counts of attempted second degree murder, aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.

Anyone with information that may help detectives with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.