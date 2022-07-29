Alternate route to Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital planned

Staff Report

City of Gonzales and Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital officials are working on an agreement to add an alternate route behind the hospital to ease traffic along Hwy. 30.

A major industrial and commercial highway in the middle of Ascension Parish, Hwy. 30 connects to Interstate 10 near the Tanger Outlets area. Another access point to the interstate is located nearby along Hwy. 44.

The agreement between the hospital and the city includes an almost four-acre land donation from the hospital for the alternate route.

The road would extend from the new Heritage Crossing development, which is to the east of the hospital at the corner of Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44.

The route, which would be south of the hospital, would connect with South Darla and South Roth avenues.