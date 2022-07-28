Portion of Hwy. 621 at Airline Highway to close Aug. 1-5 for emergency repairs

Staff Report

A short section of Hwy. 621 in Ascension Parish will be closed Aug. 1 to Aug. 5, weather permitting, for road work.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the closure will be from Airline Highway to Orleans Drive.

Motorists must detour Airline Highway south to Hwy. 44, then travel north to Hwy. 621. No through traffic will be allowed to pass.

The road closure is necessary to make emergency repairs to a roadway failure at the Black Bayou Canal Bridge on Hwy. 621.

DOTD reminds motorists to drive with caution through the work zone and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.