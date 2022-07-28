Ascension Parish deputies arrest Lutcher man accused of severely beating 4-year-old

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 27-year-old Lutcher man accused of severely beating his girlfriend's 4-year-old boy, resulting in life-threatening injuries.

According to a news release, deputies arrested Clyderic Joseph after detectives responded to the incident involving the child, who was hospitalized.

Detectives reportedly learned that Joseph severely beat the child while his mother was away at work.

Detectives reportedly said Joseph admitted to striking the boy.

Joseph was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail. The four-year-old is still receiving care at an area hospital but is expected to recover from his injuries, the release concluded.