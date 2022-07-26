Ochsner welcomes back Gonzales native Lindsey Fauveau

Staff Report

Ochsner Cancer Center – Baton Rouge welcomed Gonzales native Lindsey Fauveau, M.D., on her return to the capital region after completing a yearlong fellowship in breast surgical oncology at Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas.

During her fellowship, Dr. Fauveau received specialized surgical training in the treatment of breast cancer and high-risk breast care. She learned advanced surgical techniques like nipple-sparing mastectomy and oncoplastic breast surgery.

Also during her fellowship, Dr. Fauveau took part in research that was presented at the American Society of Breast Surgeons’ annual meeting in Las Vegas. The work later received top honors during a separate presentation at Baylor.

She completed undergraduate studies at LSU and earned a medical degree from Ross University School of Medicine. She completed a residency in general surgery at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. She joined Ochsner in 2018.

Dr. Fauveau is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. She is an active member of the American Society of Breast Surgeons, Society of Surgical Oncology, the Louisiana chapter of the American College of Surgeons and the Louisiana State Medical Society.

She is certified in oncoplastic breast surgery and hidden-scar breast surgery. Her special interests include surgical treatment of breast cancer, nipple-sparing mastectomies, oncoplastic breast surgery and multidisciplinary care. She provides in-office ultrasound guided biopsy and aspiration procedures. Her research interests focus on treatment of DCIS, or ductal carcinoma in-situ.

To schedule an appointment, call (225) 761-5200, or visit Ochsner.org/doctors to schedule online. Online appointments are also available through the MyOchsner patient portal.

