Entergy announces measures to help customers amid high energy costs

Staff Report

Entergy, the Fortune 500 company based in New Orleans that provides power to 3 million customers in Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, and Arkansas, said June's higher than normal temperatures brought some of the highest electric bills ever seen throughout the nation.

In a news release, the company said the hot weather drove record energy usage, and higher natural gas prices contributed to the higher bills.

Entergy is implementing a series of measures to help residential customers through the high usage summer months, including:

Committing $10 million in shareholder donations applied to all Entergy utilities for bill payment assistance programs for residential customers, including The Power to Care fund.

Waiving late payment fees for eligible residential customers.

Waiving credit card payment fees for all residential customers.

Organizing employee volunteers to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods.

“We understand the economic challenges our customers and communities are currently facing,” stated David Ellis, chief customer officer for Entergy. “We also recognize we’re responsible for something greater than just powering homes and businesses every day. After all, we’ve been members of our community for more than 100 years. We are doing more to help our customers through these challenging economic times.”