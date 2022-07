Staff Report

A total of 36 volunteer firefighters trained together on live vehicle fires July 25.

St. Amant Chief James LeBlanc shared photos of the firefighters extinguishing the fully engulfed cars during the training session.

Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, and the 5th Ward volunteer fire departments all participated.

LeBlanc thanked Galvez-Lake for hosting the training event for the volunteers.