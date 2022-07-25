Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District working on one of four pumps in Donaldsonville

Staff Report

Some areas of Bayou Lafourche may have a reduction in water surface elevations due to a mechanical malfunction in one of the four pumps at the Donaldsonville pump station.

According to the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District, the staff has been working diligently to restore the full pumping capacity and has remained in contact with six water treatment facilities along the bayou to ensure they have sufficient elevations to service customers.

Bayou Lafourche water depths remain sufficient for small craft recreational use, but mudflats near the banks may be more visible.

If water surface elevations decrease beyond a safe level, the Assumption Parish Water Control Structure and/or the Lockport Water Control Structure can be closed temporarily to raise water levels in Bayou Lafourche.

As of the morning of July 25, a closure had not been scheduled.