Who qualified for the Nov. 8 election? See the Ascension Parish candidates on the 2022 ballot

Staff Report

Qualifying for the Nov. 8, 2022 election as of July 21 at 7 p.m. The qualifying period for candidates is July 20-22. This information is unofficial until qualifying is closed with the Louisiana Secretary of State.

Ascension Parish

School Board District 1:

Robyn Penn Delaney

School Board District 2:

Scott Duplechein

School Board District 3:

Julie Burnett Blouin

School Board District 4, Seat A:

Marty J. Bourgeois

Jennifer Miranda

School Board District 4, Seat B:

John D. Murphy

School Board District 5, Seat A:

John DeFrances

School Board District 5, Seat B:

Taft C. Kleinpeter

School Board District 6, Seat A:

Jared "Boo" Bercegeay

School Board District 6, Seat B:

Louis D. Lambert

School Board District 7, Seat A:

Karen Hays Braud

Joey Cernich Sr.

Wade Schexnaydre

School Board District 7, Seat B:

Jake D. Lambert

PSC District 3:

Lambert C. Boissiere III

Gregory Manning

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division D:

Tanner Magee

Steven Miller

Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division B:

Mitchell "Mitch" Theriot

U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District:

Brian Belzer

U. S. Representative 2nd Congressional District:

Troy A. Carter

"Dan" Lux

U. S. Senator:

Beryl A. Billiot

Gary Chambers Jr.

"Xan" John

John Kennedy

W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson

Bradley McMorris

MV "Vinny" Mendoza

"Luke" Mixon

Salvador P. Rodriguez

Syrita Steib

Thomas Wenn