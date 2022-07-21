Who qualified for the Nov. 8 election? See the Ascension Parish candidates on the 2022 ballot
Qualifying for the Nov. 8, 2022 election as of July 21 at 7 p.m. The qualifying period for candidates is July 20-22. This information is unofficial until qualifying is closed with the Louisiana Secretary of State.
Ascension Parish
School Board District 1:
Robyn Penn Delaney
School Board District 2:
Scott Duplechein
School Board District 3:
Julie Burnett Blouin
School Board District 4, Seat A:
Marty J. Bourgeois
Jennifer Miranda
School Board District 4, Seat B:
John D. Murphy
School Board District 5, Seat A:
John DeFrances
School Board District 5, Seat B:
Taft C. Kleinpeter
School Board District 6, Seat A:
Jared "Boo" Bercegeay
School Board District 6, Seat B:
Louis D. Lambert
School Board District 7, Seat A:
Karen Hays Braud
Joey Cernich Sr.
Wade Schexnaydre
School Board District 7, Seat B:
Jake D. Lambert
PSC District 3:
Lambert C. Boissiere III
Gregory Manning
Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division D:
Tanner Magee
Steven Miller
Judge, Court of Appeal 1st Circuit, 1st Dist., Division B:
Mitchell "Mitch" Theriot
U. S. Representative 6th Congressional District:
Brian Belzer
U. S. Representative 2nd Congressional District:
Troy A. Carter
"Dan" Lux
U. S. Senator:
Beryl A. Billiot
Gary Chambers Jr.
"Xan" John
John Kennedy
W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson
Bradley McMorris
MV "Vinny" Mendoza
"Luke" Mixon
Salvador P. Rodriguez
Syrita Steib
Thomas Wenn