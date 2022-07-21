Prairieville roundabout ribbon-cutting ceremony set for July 28

Staff Report

Ascension Parish government will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony July 28 at 9 a.m. for the Hwy. 930 at Henry Road roundabout.

Nicknamed the Panther Roundabout, the new addition is expected to ease traffic in the area surrounding Prairieville Middle School.

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment and local officials are expected to be on hand for the event, according to a parish news release.

“As studies have shown roundabouts decrease traffic accidents by more than 35 percent, it is imperative that we take all measures to increase safety on our roads…. especially near schools. This makes the new Panther Roundabout so important and why we are so proud of it.” Cointment stated.