Gonzales Police: Woman suspected of stealing over $1,300 in items from Ulta Beauty

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department released surveillance images of a woman suspected of stealing $1,339 in merchandise from the Ulta Beauty store.

According to a news release, the woman entered the store along Airline Highway around 11:40 a.m. July 2 and filled a purse with the merchandise and quickly exited the business without paying.

If anyone has any information concerning the incident, contact Detective James Poe at (225) 647-9572 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867).