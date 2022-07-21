Gonzales Police hosts active shooter training course for local agencies

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department has been hosting an Active Shooter Incident Management course for local agencies.

According to a GPD Facebook post, the department began its active shooter training and exercise program in 2014. The approach is designed to build tactical level capabilities and multi-agency coordination capabilities.

The 2022 initiatives include officer training, both in classroom and simulated exercises, along with continuing multi-agency coordination and response capabilities.

The is the second training held this summer, according to the post. Two weeks ago, officers participated in tactical and simulation training in coordination with Ascension Parish Schools at East Ascension High School.