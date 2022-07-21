Donaldsonville resident tours home for the elderly in Honduras

Staff Report

Donaldsonville resident Felix Sternfels, a member of the New Orleans region Knights of Malta, travelled in mid-July to Honduras and its northern coastal city of La Ceiba to view a special project to benefit the elderly.

He was able to view firsthand how the Knights could assist with the project of the local Diocese, which is a nursing home for the abandoned elderly. The name of the home is Divina Providencia (Divine Providence). The facility is owned by the young Diocese and run by three Franciscan nuns, one of which is a nurse.

Sternfels said he found the home well managed, very clean but in great financial need, particularly with maintaining the salaries of the few lay employees and the stocking of medicine and medical supplies.

He said he would report to the Knights at their August meeting in New Orleans on his findings and suggestions on how the Knights could render assistance to the home. This apostolate fits into the charism of the Knights of Malta who serve the poor, and particularly the infirmed.