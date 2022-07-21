AAA: National average for a gallon of gas drops to $4.44

Staff Report

Amid a summer of higher gas prices, the national average for a gallon of gas has fallen over recent days to $4.44, according to AAA.

The steady decline has been attributed to lower domestic demand at the pump and a lower global price for oil.

“Global economic headwinds are pushing oil prices lower and less expensive oil leads to lower pump prices,” stated Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And here at home, people are fueling up less, despite this being the height of the traditional summer driving season. These two key factors are behind the recent drop in pump prices.”

Despite the dip, prices remain higher than recent summers.

U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) delivered a speech on the Senate floor on gas prices taking a toll on Louisiana families. He read several messages he has received from Louisiana residents expressing the pain high prices have caused.

“I hear from families in Louisiana every day that they are struggling to keep up with gas prices at historic heights,” Cassidy said. “And the Biden administration doesn’t really seem to be listening, so I am here to make their voices heard.”

“What these letters make clear is that Americans are hurting,” concluded Cassidy. “President Biden—as one of my constituents says—needs to go to where real people live.”

According to AAA's recent data, Louisiana has the fifth lowest average price per gallon.

The nation’s top 10 least expensive markets: South Carolina ($4.02), Texas ($4.03), Georgia ($4.03), Mississippi ($4.04), Louisiana ($4.07), Alabama ($4.09), Tennessee ($4.10), Arkansas ($4.11), North Carolina ($4.17) and Kentucky ($4.18).