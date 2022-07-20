Garfish Rodeo to raise money to fight childhood cancer

Staff Report

The Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer’s annual garfish rodeo will be July 30 and 31 at Manny’s on Hwy 22 in Maurepas.

Anglers can sign up for the rodeo from 9 a.m. to noon on July 30 at Manny’s. The entry fee is $100 a boat, and there is a limit of 50 boats.

Fishing is restricted to waters accessible from Blind River. Limits include 10 gar and 50 jugs.

Weigh-in is from 9 a.m. to noon July 31 at Manny’s. Gar must be fresh and edible to be weighed.

A “Big Gar” prize of $1,000 will be awarded for the biggest trash fish (no sharks).

All proceeds from the event will support LFACC and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. For more information, contact David Stevens at (225) 324-5695.