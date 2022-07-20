FEMA sending $22.6 million for Hurricane Ida, 2016 Flood costs; Ascension Parish included

Staff Report

FEMA is sending $22,696,822.80 in federal funding to cover Hurricane Ida expenses for Ascension, Lafourche, and St. John the Baptist parishes, as well as for the 2016 Flood for Livingston Parish.

“This funding shows every entity in south Louisiana is impacted by storms – water and wind don’t discriminate between a home, small businesses, school, or law enforcement. Whether Hurricane Ida or the 2016 Flood, we’ve got to get folks back on their feet. We will keep helping communities get through the recovery process no matter if it’s a year or nearly six years later in these cases,” Rep. Garret Graves stated in a news release.

“Hurricanes Laura, Ida and Delta left parts of our state in shambles. I’m thankful to see this $59 million help Louisiana families and communities recover from these blows,” Sen. John Kennedy stated in a separate news reelase.

Recipient: Ascension Parish

FEMA share: $4,494,972.64

Funding use: Hurricane Ida debris removal

Recipient: Lafourche Parish School Board

FEMA share: $12,832,090.51

Funding use: Repairs to several Lafourche Parish School Board structures, damaged during Hurricane Ida

Recipient: St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office

FEMA share: $2,857,546.29

Funding use: During Hurricane Ida, the sheriff’s office provided security, community safety measures, temporary communications, and more. This will cover costs.

Recipient: Livingston Parish School Board

FEMA share: $1,231,771.83

Funding use: Repairs to the Denham Springs Freshman High School, damaged during 2016 Flood

Recipient: Livingston Parish School Board

FEMA share: $1,280,441.53

Funding use: Repairs to the Denham Springs Junior High School, damaged during 2016 Flood