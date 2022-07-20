23rd Judicial District Attorney reports guilty pleas for July 11-15

Staff Report

The 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office, which includes the parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James, reported guilty pleas during the week of July 11-15.

Ascension Parish:

Michael Cashio, 7313 Debit Dr. Baton Rouge, LA, age 43, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 6 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Jequincy Reed, 2182 Gardere Ln Baton Rouge, LA, age 28, pled guilty to Illegal Carrying of Weapons and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

Kody Hughes, 14160 Adam Arceneaux Dr. Gonzales, LA, age 31, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 2 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Leila Braswell and Maeghen Kling. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Assumption Parish:

Assumption Parish had no court news to report this week.

St. James Parish:

Kavvon Stewart, 2335 Church St. Vacherie, LA, age 24, pled guilty to Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Steven Tureau.