Ribbon-cutting ceremony for REV Center set for July 27

Staff Report

REV, the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center, and the Ascension Chamber will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the newly re-branded and renewed REV Center from 4 to 6 p.m. July 27.

REV, based in Gonzales, provides television, internet, phone, and home security services across south Louisiana. The original companies that combined to form REV included: RTC, EATEL, and Vision Communications.

“This partnership comes at a meaningful time in our company’s history and we’re grateful to Parish President Cointment, the parish council and the parish staff for their continued support at this very moment,” Josh Descant, CEO of REV/REV Business, stated in a news release. “Our connection to the Ascension Parish community has been special to us for nearly a century, and we’re honored and proud to represent that relationship at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center”

“It’s a deep honor to be able share our new REV brand and the power of our technology in such a grand and meaningful way – materializing our commitment to a community that means so much to our employees and our customers,” stated Tressy Leindecker, executive vice president of Sales and Marketing for REV/REV Business. “We can’t wait to celebrate this renaming during this upcoming ribbon-cutting and are even more thrilled and proud to see our organization’s name upon this center for years to come.”

“Creating partnerships with local companies is a solid way to continue to promote not only economic growth in our parish, but also to enable so many other activities and experiences. This is what serving our constituents looks like," Ascension Parish Parish President Clint Cointment stated.