Duo suspected of stealing over $4,300 worth of merchandise from Gonzales store

Staff Report

The Gonzales Police Department released surveillance images of two women suspected of stealing $4,328.30 worth of retail merchandise from the Michael Kors store.

According to a news release, the incident occurred around 8:10 p.m. June 15 at the store at 2400 S. Tanger Blvd. Ste. 142.

Police said the suspects departed from the area in a black Honda, possibly an Accord, that had its license plate covered.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Detective James Poe at 225-647-9572 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344-STOP (7867) for a cash reward.