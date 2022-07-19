Ascension Parish Court, 23rd Judicial District mourn the loss of longtime Judge Pegram Mire

Staff Report

The Judges of the 23rd Judicial District and Ascension Parish Court announced the death of longtime Judge Pegram J. Mire Jr.

According to an Ascension Parish Court news release, he passed away early July 19.

Mire began practicing law in Ascension Parish in 1978 and served as an Assistant District Attorney for the 23rd Judicial District. In 1984, he was elected as a Judge for Ascension Parish Court and served there until 1997, when he was elected as Judge for the 23rd Judicial District, Division D. His combined judicial service exceeded 23 years before he retired from the bench. Following his judicial retirement, Mire remained active in the legal profession and frequently appeared in court.

"Mire’s public service as a judge to the State of Louisiana and Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James will long be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, including his wife, Karen, and children, Vanessa, Falcon, John, and Sam," a spokesperson stated.

As an expression of respect for Judge Pegram Mire, Jr. and to honor his years of public service to the judicial bench, the Judges of the 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court have requested the lowering of flags at all courthouse buildings in the district until the conclusion of Judge Mire’s memorial services.