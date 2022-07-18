Prairieville man found guilty of second-degree murder in 2017 shooting

Staff Report

An Ascension Parish jury found 32-year-old Donovan Darville of Prairieville guilty of second-degree murder July 14 in connection with the 2017 shooting death of 27-year-old Clarence Harvey of Prairieville.

Darville was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Leila Braswell, and presiding over this matter was Judge Jason Verdigets, according to a 23rd Judicial District Attorney news release.

On April 18, 2017, deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a Prairieville residence in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies located Clarence Harvey suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his body. Harvey was pronounced deceased on scene.

Detectives processed the scene and interviewed multiple witnesses. Detectives quickly identified Donovan Darville as the suspected shooter.

Detectives learned that Darville and Harvey had an argument sometime before the day of the shooting. Darville arrived on the scene and made contact with Harvey. Darville then fired multiple gunshots into Harvey’s direction.

Darville then fled the area. He was subsequently apprehended and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

Upon the jury rendering a guilty verdict in this matter, sentencing was deferred to a later date. The charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence. Sentencing is tentatively set for Sept. 12.