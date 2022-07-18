Ascension Parish detectives searching for duo suspected of stealing $2,000 from Gonzales store's bank bag

Staff Report

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Unit are seeking information on two subjects suspected of entering a Gonzales store and stealing a bank bag containing about $2,000.

According to a news release, detectives said images and video show the suspects entering a restricted office area of the Hwy. 44 store on July 12.

Anyone with information that may help detectives with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.