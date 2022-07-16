Former state Sen. Troy Brown arrested following Assumption Parish traffic stop, local stations report

Staff Report

Former Louisiana Sen. Troy Brown, who resigned in 2017 following arrests in connection with domestic violence allegations, was captured on an Assumption Parish deputy's body-worn camera being arrested after a traffic stop.

Baton Rouge television stations WBRZ and WAFB obtained and broadcast the footage, which appeared to show a deputy speaking to Brown outside of a dark-colored SUV on the side of a roadway. The video is dated July 2.

In the footage, Brown appears to shake hands with the deputy as he is told the vehicle was clocked going 78 miles per hour in a 55 zone.

After the deputy appears to check a laptop computer and returns from his vehicle, he is heard on the video telling Brown he has been stopped five times for speeding.

"I've been stopped over 100 times for speeding," Brown replied in the footage.

The deputy later said the span of time he was referring to was from 2019 to 2021.

"I'm going to have to go to the sheriff and tell him you're counseling me on the side of the road," Brown can be heard saying in the video.

Later in the footage, Brown is shown entering the back of the deputy's vehicle.

In late 2015, police arrested Brown on domestic abuse charges connected to an after-party for the Bayou Classic football game in New Orleans.

According to a New Orleans Police Department arrest affidavit at the time, the then-married senator was accused of punching a woman, referred to as a "side friend," who he had been involved with for ten years at that point.

According to published reports at the time, Brown had claimed he suffered from short-term memory loss due to brain damage he suffered in a 1991 vehicle crash.

On July 17, 2016, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported deputies arrested Brown at his residence in Geismar after receiving a report from his then-wife that he had become irate and bit her on the arm.

Following the second domestic violence arrest, Gov. John Bel Edwards called for the senator's resignation.

Brown resigned from the seat in February 2017 amid a Senate effort to expel him.

In the Oct. 12, 2019 election for the District 2 Senate seat, Ed Price defeated Brown by a 59 to 41 percent margin.