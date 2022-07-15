In radio interview, widow Trina Edwards reflects on Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards year after death

Staff Report

Trina Scott Edwards, the third wife of the late Gov. Edwin Edwards, reflected on the life and legacy of the longtime Louisiana politician in a WRKF Baton Rouge public radio interview on July 12.

Known for his colorful personality, the former four-term governor passed away July 12, 2021 at the age of 93.

In the latter years of his life, he lived with his family in the Gonzales area of Ascension Parish.

In speaking to host Jim Engster, Trina Edwards reminisced about how their relationship began as pen pals, and then developed into marriage. They also chatted about their son, Eli.

In the interview, the 43-year-old Trina Edwards said she has moved to Baton Rouge and has found a new love in John Alario, who was a friend of the former governor.

Alario, 78, also had a long career in Louisiana politics, which included stints as Senate president and speaker of the House.