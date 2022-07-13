East Ascension Sportsmen’s League sets 61st annual Kids Fishing Rodeo

Special to The Weekly Citizen

The East Ascension Sportsmen’s League invites you to spread the joy of fishing to the next generation by bringing your children, your grandchildren, your great grandchildren (or even a neighbor’s children or grandchildren) to the 61st annual Kid’s Fishing Rodeo on July 30.

This fishing tournament is open to children ages 2 to 14. The event is free thanks to the many sponsors who help EASL with the event.

The fishing tournament will be held at Twin Lakes Mobile Estates located at 37313 LA. Hwy 74 in Geismar.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m., and fishing is from 7 until 9 a.m. There will be donuts and goody bags available at registration.

Children will need to have either a cane pole or a rod and reel. Crickets will be provided, or you can bring your own live bait. No artificial lures are allowed for the competition.

Children will also need a bucket to hold the fish they catch. Parents should bring lawn chairs, hats, plenty of sunscreen, and cold water to drink while fishing.

Parents can help a child bait the hook, but the child must be the one to land the fish. Every fish caught will be weighed and counted.

The fishing competition is judged by age groups -- 2-4, 5-7, 8-10 and 11-14. Prizes and trophies will be awarded, including eight bicycles.

After the fishing ends, jambalaya, hot dogs, and Kool Aid will be served. Everything is free.