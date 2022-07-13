City of Gonzales could bring cameras to address speeding issues

Staff Report

City of Gonzales officials are looking into installing speed cameras to address complaints of motorists disobeying speed limits.

Both Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson and Mayor Barney Arceneaux told Baton Rouge television station WBRZ that city officials have been concerned about the safety of the community.

Officials are particularly concerned with pedestrians within the city's school zones.

Jackson told the station the plan is strictly about safety and not the money generfrom fines.

The Gonzales City Council will decide on the proposed ordinance at a later date.