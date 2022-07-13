Ascension Parish government thanks agencies responding to waterways

Staff Report

In appreciation for all of their vigilance and effort, Ascension Parish government recognized the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, as well as the Ascension Parish fire departments.

In a news release, a spokesperson said their efforts do not go unnoticed.

"While we all know that safety on the water is of the utmost important, these fine men and women shoulder the burden of assisting during the most tragic of accidents. We are ever so grateful to have them present to show our appreciation, but also to learn more about what we all can do to stay safe on the water. Again, we want to say thank you for all your hard work and dedication in responding to incidents on our waterways," the spokesperson stated.

“Today is a great day to focus on not only the good work that these groups do, but to reflect on how important safety on the water is. Let’s make sure that we keep each other safe!" Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment said.

A news conference will be held July 14 at the boat launch next to Fred's on the River in Prairieville.