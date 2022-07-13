Ascension Parish deputies arrest Sorrento man in Donaldsonville murder investigation

Staff Report

Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 21-year-old Sorrento man in connection with a double homicide last year in Donaldsonville.

Devonte Leblanc was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.

According to a news release, deputies responded to an area near Veterans Blvd. in Donaldsonville in reference to a homicide on March 20, 2021.

Upon arrival, deputies found 21-year-old Ejon Dabney and a 14-year-old female deceased inside a vehicle, which had been struck by multiple gunshots. Three survivors also occupied the vehicle.

Through further investigation, detectives identified Leblanc as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was issued.

Leblanc was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on July 7.

This is an ongoing investigation. More arrest may be pending.