Qualifying dates announced for Ascension Parish School Board election

Staff Report

Bridget Hanna, Clerk of Court for Ascension Parish, announced the dates for qualifying as a candidate for the Ascension Parish School Board.

Qualifying will be held on July 20, 21, and 22, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Clerk’s Office, 607 E. Worthey St., 1st Floor, Gonzales or 300 Houmas St., Donaldsonville.

The cost for qualifying is $230 for those registered as Democrat or Republican and $115 for all others payable in cash, cashier’s check, or money order to the Ascension Parish Clerk of Court.

The primary election is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and the general election is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022.

Any questions concerning this election should be directed to the Clerk’s Office at (225) 621-8400, ext. 304.